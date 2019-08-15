Despite rain-interrupted practices on Tuesday and Wednesday, Florida State head football coach Willie Taggart was upbeat Thursday morning about the progress made at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Taggart also was encouraged when sizing up the preseason, saying he feels his team has made improvement day to day, every practice. The Seminoles' second-year head coach also had praise for the offensive line and a quick health update on OLB/DE Josh Kaindoh and freshman DL Malcolm Ray. FSU will resume practice in Tallahassee on Friday before Saturday's scrimmage.

