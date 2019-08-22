For a final time this preseason, Florida State head football coach Willie Taggart met with the media to discuss the latest from camp. Taggart remained non-committal on naming a quarterback but shared his thoughts on other segments of the team before Thursday's practice. Wide receivers coach Ron Dugans who has been on leave tending to his mother who passed earlier this week is expected to return sooner than later says Taggart who expressed his condolences to the family. FSU Football will spend Friday morning at the 68th Annual Kickoff Luncheon and practice later in the day; it will be closed to the media.

