A spirited effort from Florida State came apart in the 4th quarter of their 31-24 loss to Virginia. The Cavaliers scored 21 points in the final quarter to hold off FSU as the Seminoles final drive ended on the UVA four yard line as time expired. Florida State returns to Tallahassee to host Louisville at 3:30 p.m. EST on Sept. 21.

