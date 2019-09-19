Florida State head football coach Willie Taggart met with the media prior to Thursday's walk-through to discuss the Seminoles' conference home opener vs. Louisville this Saturday (3:30 p.m., ESPN). Taggart complimented the Cardinals' program for developing an identity and says a 'win' will indicate growth.

He also discussed QBs James Blackman and Alex Hornibrook, Jim Leavitt's role helping Harlon Barnett, and more.

