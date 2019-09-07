News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-07 20:53:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: Taggart on FSU overtime win over ULM

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
@AslanHodges
Director of Digital Media

In sweltering conditions on Saturday, FSU hung on for a 45-44 overtime win over Louisiana-Monroe. Florida State jumped out to a 21-0 and led 24-7 at halftime but two second half turnovers allowed the visiting Warhawks to eventually draw even and force overtime . Cam Akers scored a go-ahead in regulation and the eventual game-winner in the extra frame; his 36 carries are a new individual, single-game record. Stay connected to Warchant.com for more post-game interviews and analysis.


{{ article.author_name }}