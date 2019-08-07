Warchant TV: Taggart on improved FSU run game, week one progress
After one week of preseason camp, Willie Taggart discussed the progress of the ground game after some impressive runs during the Seminoles first full pads practice, the growth of Brady Scott and the potential of the 3-4 defense. FSU will have their first off day of the preseason on Thursday and will return to practice on Friday.
