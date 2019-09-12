On the heels of two shaky defensive performances, Florida State has brought in an experienced assistant with a breadth of knowledge on the fledging 3-4 the Seminoles implemented this offseason. Before Thursday's practice, Willie Taggart discussed the hiring of Jim Leavitt, his former defensive coordinator at Oregon in 2017. Leavitt is on campus as FSU prepares for their ACC opener Saturday at Virginia.

