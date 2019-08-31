Warchant TV: Taggart on FSU football's 'tough loss' to Boise
Florida State raced out ahead of Boise State but a dismal second half in which they were outscored 17-0 led to a third consecutive season-opening loss for the Seminoles. Willie Taggart answered questions about the loss and his expectations moving forward.
DEAL ENDS SATURDAY! Get a 25% discount and a $75 eCard to Adidas.com
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council