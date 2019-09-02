In a parallel to 2018, Florida State will look to bounce back in Week 2 versus a group of five program following a season opening loss. In his Monday press conference, Willie Taggart discusses his expectations moving forward and revisits some of the issues FSU encountered versus Boise. Florida State will host Louisiana-Monroe on ACCN, Sept. 7 at 5 p.m.

Don't miss out on our exclusive FSU coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial







