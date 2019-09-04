In an unscheduled availability session with the media on Wednesday, Florida State head football coach Willie Taggart used the opportunity to clarify comments made earlier in the week during his TV show regarding team hydration. Taggart expressed disappointment in his words being misconstrued and expressed his confidence in support staff. He also discussed potential defensive adjustments and confirmed a new plan in place for having a defensive coach in the press box on game day.

