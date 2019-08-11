Florida State head football coach Willie Taggart was not ready to provide a timetable on the return of emerging junior defensive tackle Marvin Wilson who left practice on Friday with an unspecified leg injury but said they will approach the situation with caution. Taggart also updated the status of Cole Minshew, Tamorrion Terry, Warren Thompson and others in the video below. FSU has Monday off before commencing a three-day stint at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. on Tuesday

