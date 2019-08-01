As Florida State enters the 2019 season in bounce back mode, head coach Willie Taggart outlines his expectations for the upcoming year and updates the health status and depth chart of the Seminoles program. FSU's first practice is Friday, August 2nd at 10:20 a.m.

*** Updates from Willie Taggart preseason press conference