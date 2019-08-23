Willie Taggart was emphatic about the positive changes to come for Florida State at Friday's 68th Annual Kickoff Luncheon. As he enters his second season, Taggart cited the growing pains of 2018 as a catalyst for change on the field including a return to traditional uniforms at home, a white-on-white look for away games and the discontinuation of the "turnover backpack". Beyond the aesthetic changes, Taggart was encouraged by the preseason practices, promising fans in attendance at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center they too will be excited about this football team. FSU will practice Friday evening before Saturday's preseason scrimmage finale

