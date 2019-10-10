Florida State head football coach Willie Taggart disclosed the health status of offensive lineman Jauan Williams and Cole Minshew before Thursday's walk-through, saying both are available to play. Taggart also discussed the ability for this team to work through adversity and how Khalan Laborn could be a factor in Saturday's showdown in Clemson at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

