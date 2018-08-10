Ticker
Warchant TV: Taggart, players discuss first week of preseason camp

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant.com
Director of Digital Media

Willie Taggart shares his evaluation of the quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back position.


WR George Campbell on his recovery.

DE Walvenski Aime.

OL Jauan Williams on playing weight, shoulder rehab, OL mentality

DE Janarius Robinson.

LB DeCalon Brooks.

