{{ timeAgo('2019-05-24 08:30:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: Talking Dickerson, transfer portal, FSU baseball and finances

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant.com
@AslanHodges
Director of Digital Media

Our Corey Clark, Ira Schoffel and Aslan Hajivandi get together to discuss a variety of topics related to Florida State athletics -- OL Landon Dickerson re-entering the transfer portal, FSU Baseball's postseason chances, the ACC Network and FSU's financial challenges. Watch the entire conversation below:

