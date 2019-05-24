Warchant TV: Talking Dickerson, transfer portal, FSU baseball and finances
Our Corey Clark, Ira Schoffel and Aslan Hajivandi get together to discuss a variety of topics related to Florida State athletics -- OL Landon Dickerson re-entering the transfer portal, FSU Baseball's postseason chances, the ACC Network and FSU's financial challenges. Watch the entire conversation below:
