 Warchant's Jeff Cameron and Tom Lang host Tallahassee GameDay, previewing Florida State football and N.C. State.
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-06 05:57:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: Tallahassee GameDay Pregame show - FSU hosts N.C. State

Warchant Staff

Warchant's Jeff Cameron and Tom Lang host Tallahassee GameDay, a two-hour pregame show every Saturday morning when the Florida State Seminoles play a home game.

The show can be found on all of Warchant TV's platforms, and locally on 93.3 FM, from 9-11 a.m. regardless of kickoff time.

This week: N.C. State!

