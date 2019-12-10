With the NCAA's early signing period looming on Dec. 18, new Florida State football coach Mike Norvell is already hot on the recruiting trail, looking for additions to the Seminoles' Class of 2020.

Warchant.com recruiting analyst Michael Langston senses positive momentum and high potential for some quick gains from the Seminoles' new head coach. He shares some of this thoughts in this video package with Aslan Hajivandi.

