Warchant TV: Three FSU freshman DL speak with media

The Florida State football team used the bulk of its available slots for the 2022 signing class on prep prospects on the offensive and defensive lines.

Homestead products Dante Anderson and Daniel Lyons, along with Louisiana native Bishop Thomas who wrapped up his prep career in Orlando, met with the media on Thursday to discuss their first months on campus

Anderson, who committed to FSU on the first day of the early signing period in December, said his relationship with teammate Daniel Lyons was instrumental in his decision to attend Florida State.

Lyons has been impressed with the offseason strength program and said his focus is developing physically so he can be ready if there's an opportunity for playing time.

Thomas, who grew up in Louisiana and missed the 2021 season while attending Bishop Moore High School in Orlando, immersed himself in reading books during his football sabbatical and says his goal as a freshman is to be the best teammate he can be.

Here are running transcripts of those interviews.

All interviews are also featured below:

