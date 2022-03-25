Warchant TV: Thursday FSU spring football practice footage

The Florida State football team held nearly all of its 25-period practice Thursday within the indoor practice facility due to the threat of inclement weather.

The opening periods of practice featured in the video include running backs coach David Johnson working with punt returners on fielding and judging punts. Quarterbacks and skill players drilled jet sweep handoffs, and the 11-on-11 period started with the offense pinned near its own goal line. The defense stifled the opposing offense with all three quarterbacks getting reps.

FSU’s first spring scrimmage is set for Saturday morning.

The Seminoles have nine more practices and scrimmages remaining in the spring season. The annual Garnet and Gold Game will be on Apr. 9 at 5 p.m. in Doak Campbell Stadium.

