Warchant TV: Tony Tokarz praises play of FSU QB Jordan Travis

Florida State continued its acclimation phase of preseason camp with another 25-period, unpadded practice. Practice, with the exception of some offensive line segment work, was held exclusively inside the indoor practice facility due to afternoon showers.

*** Live updates from Thursday's practice ***

Afterward, head football coach Mike Norvell briefly visited with reporters, but the scheduled coach was Tony Tokarz who works with the quarterbacks. Tokarz, entering his first season on the field for FSU, heaped praise on the play of Jordan Travis and his maturity and development working in the pocket

FSU has 17 remaining preseason practices and scrimmages

