 Breaking down FSU's receiver recruiting, plus news on Destyn Pazon's visit
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-26 08:21:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: Top target Pazon visits FSU, plus more on WR recruiting

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
Director of Digital Media
@AslanHodges

At least twice each week, Warchant's Michael Langston will drop a new "recruiting nugget" video in which he highlights some key prospects or a particular position of interest for the Seminoles' upcoming class.

Today, the focus is on Florida State's wide receiver recruiting and this weekend's unofficial visit by four-star wide receiver Destyn Pazon. Watch the video below for Michael's complete breakdown.

ALSO SEE: FSU football WR Hot Board for 2021

