Warchant TV Transfer Preview: What FSU has in new OL Kayden Lyles

The Florida State football team has 10 new Division-I transfers on campus this semester, and all should be taking part in spring practice beginning this weekend.

To give you a better idea of what the Seminoles are getting in these players, we will be checking in with media members who covered them at their previous schools.

Up first is former Wisconsin offensive lineman Kayden Lyles, who is expected to compete for the starting center job this spring and fall. Lyles is a sixth-year senior who started more than 15 games for the Badgers over the course of his career.

