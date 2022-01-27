Warchant TV: Transfers Benson, Spann, Vance, Wilson talk optimism at FSU

Since its advent, there haven't been many Power 5 programs more active in the transfer portal than Florida State and head coach Mike Norvell. FSU has 10 such prospects on campus this spring, and on Thursday four prospects from Power 5 schools discussed their recruitment to Tallahassee and first impressions of the program.

RB Trey Benson (Oregon), WR Gregory "Deuce" Spann (Illinois), DB Jamie "Greedy" Vance (Louisville) and WR Johnny Wil son (Arizona State) will have an immediate opportunity to vie for playing time and help transform their segment groups. Relationships and fresh starts were a common theme to their motivations for selecting Florida State.

Benson, who missed 2020 with a knee injury and saw limited action in 2021, said he will be a full-go when spring football begins. Spann, a Florida native, made the move from QB to WR last season in Champaign and was sold on Norvell's plan to grow his game and integrate him into the offense.

Vance, a New Orleans product who has familiarity with RB coach David Johnson, has been impressed with the unity and family feel from the staff and locker room.. Wilson, a uniquely gifted 6-7 WR, said one of the standout moments of his recruitment was Norvell vowing to coach him hard and maximize his talent.

Here are running transcripts of those interviews.

All three interviews are also featured below:

