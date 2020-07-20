Warchant TV - Trending: Florida State 'Seminoles' name in danger?
Warchant's Gene Williams and Ira Schoffel discuss the changing climate around the Seminole name, FSU's unique relationship with the Seminole Tribe, potential changes to the Fight Song and War Chant at football games.
