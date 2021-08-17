Warchant TV: Tuesday footage from FSU Football practice

Florida State logged in its ninth day of preseason football practice Tuesday under sunny skies following the impact of Tropical Storm Fred earlier in the week. Tuesday's footage showcases pursuit work on special teams and one-on-one tackling with some 11 on 11 to close it out. Interviews to follow at the conclusion of practice around noon. FSU continues camp on Wednesday.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***