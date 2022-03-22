Warchant TV: Tuesday FSU spring football practice footage

Florida State returned to action on Tuesday for its first spring football practice following a nine-day spring break hiatus.

Footage from Tuesday's 25-period practice shows an emphasis on ball security and fumble recovery on defense. The Seminoles' opening 11-on-11 team period featured their standard tempo work from pre-determined positions on the field. The offense did not convert any explosive plays through the air.

*** Practice updates and post-practice interviews***

FSU has 10 more practices and scrimmages remaining in the spring season. The annual Garnet and Gold Game will be on Apr. 9 at 5 p.m. in Doak Campbell Stadium.

