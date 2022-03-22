Warchant TV: Tuesday FSU spring football practice footage

 FSU emphasizing turnovers and ball security during Tuesday spring football practice
Florida State returned to action on Tuesday for its first spring football practice following a nine-day spring break hiatus.

Footage from Tuesday's 25-period practice shows an emphasis on ball security and fumble recovery on defense. The Seminoles' opening 11-on-11 team period featured their standard tempo work from pre-determined positions on the field. The offense did not convert any explosive plays through the air.

FSU has 10 more practices and scrimmages remaining in the spring season. The annual Garnet and Gold Game will be on Apr. 9 at 5 p.m. in Doak Campbell Stadium.

