Warchant TV: Tuesday practice footage, Leavitt on the scene
Footage from Florida State football practice feature a quick glimpse at senior defensive analyst Jim Leavitt making the rounds during the brief portion open to the media. The former Oregon defensive coordinator joined the program last week.
