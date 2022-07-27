Warchant TV: Video footage of first FSU preseason football practice

FSU opened preseason camp on Tuesday afternoon with an acclimation period practice in shorts. As has been the case since being hired, head football coach Mike Norvell allowed the media to film and photograph the opening periods of practice.

Florida State returns to practice on Thursday afternoon.

