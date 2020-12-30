This is it, folks. The final Wake Up Warchant live call-in show of 2020.

You hosts, Aslan Hajivandi and Corey Clark, will take your calls about FSU football, basketball and anything else you want to discuss today from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET right here and on our YouTube channel.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***