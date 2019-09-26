Warchant Report: Breaking down FSU-N.C. State, chances of bowl eligibility
Warchant publisher Gene Williams and managing editor Ira Schoffel join ESPN-Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron to preview Florida State's upcoming game against North Carolina State. The panel also discusses the Seminoles' bowl prospects now that they're back to .500 on the season, the youth movement at linebacker, the quarterback situation and more.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive Football coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council