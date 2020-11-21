The Florida State-Clemson game became the 18th postponed or canceled game of the week after a positive COVID test of a Clemson played Friday led to a safety concern the two sides could not reconcile.

Warchant.com managing editor Ira Schoffel and director of digital media Aslan Hajivandi discuss what gave FSU medical personnel pause, the position taken by the football program, and whether the game can be salvaged later in the year and more.

