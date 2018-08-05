* CLICK HERE for more updates from the press conference

Opening statement: Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome. Glad to see you all again. Where's the juice? No juice -- it's football season. You guys have been waiting on this.Excited. Training camp. Excited to the guys back. The guys have been doing a really good job this off-season and I'm really excited to see the work they put in this off-season. You know, our coaches are fired up. Have a big-time meeting tonight. Looking forward to that.But just seeing the guys get back on campus, seeing the smiles and the excitement, you know it's football season, and our guys understand the work that we have in front of us, and they look forward to the challenges that they have in front of us.But we all are happy to be back. We're really excited to be back around you all. Time for some interesting stories.

Q. How about the incoming signing class, is everybody able to report and will everybody be eligible?

COACH WILLIE TAGGART: We have everybody -- actually, two guys won't be here and one won't be here probably towards the end part of the week, Xavier Peters. He'll be here toward the end part of this week.Then Tre’Shaun Harrison, he will be here tomorrow evening. He's here -- he was here but he had to go back home for a family emergency and he'll be back here tomorrow evening.

Q. Obviously the news this week, Coach [Mickey] Andrews coming back to help out as a special assistant. How did that come about and what are you expecting to see out of that role?

COACH WILLIE TAGGART: I got a chance to meet Coach Andrews since I've been back here. Again, grew up watching the defenses, kind of like you all have, and understand how important this program is to him.I know for me personally, ever since I've become a head football coach, I know it's great to have someone like that that's been here. He's seen it all and have a lot of knowledge of the game. He have a lot of knowledge of Florida State. I think he's someone that not only myself, but our entire staff can learn something from while he's here.I think he's going to be great to be around our football team.

Q. Quarterbacks, might as well ask you about that. If we use a track or race metaphor, are all three of these quarterbacks at the same point in your eyes in the race to win that job

COACH WILLIE TAGGART: Absolutely. They are all going to have an opportunity. They all understand that. That starts now. We're in training camp now and those guys understand they have got to go out and perform each and every day.And it's not only the quarterback position. At other positions, as well, they are going to be created every single day. So you'll see that depth chart move around a little bit if guys have bad days.They know what it's going to take. They know they got to separate themselves and again, like I told you guys before, I'm looking forward to seeing who separate themselves.

Q. The off-campus practice, what are the advantages of taking the team to an off-practice site? Coach [Jim] Harbaugh has done that. What have you learned from him with that same experience?

COACH WILLIE TAGGART: I wouldn't say I necessarily learned from him because I haven't done it with him before, but I know when he did it before when I was at South Florida.I think it just goes to what we're trying to -- we're going to say that throughout the season when we go to opposing teams' places. But going somewhere and getting the team unity and coming together, not just players but coaches and all, I think is really important for our football team and looking forward to it.

Q. You said there's going to be a lot of competition across the depth chart. Are there any positions in particular that stand out to you?

COACH WILLIE TAGGART: Honestly, you might think I'm full of it, but all of the positions. It's really important that we create an environment where it's competitive and guys at every single position have to come ready to practice every single day. Again, it's tough to come to practice every single day and compete at a high level when you don't have competition at it.But I know when guys have a chance to compete for a job, that's what our program is built on, competition, and it's going to always be that way. I think every position now -- guys know that. It's been that way since spring ball. It's, again, on our players to separate themselves and make it a no-brainer that they be the guy.The beauty is, we have plenty of guys to compete. So that's the fun part of it is that we have guys that can compete and can earn a job, and our players know that.

Q. Just going back to the quarterbacks for a second. How has Deondre [Francois] been since spring practices and just with the off-field incidents that he had?

COACH WILLIE TAGGART: He's been doing everything we asked him to do. Since his incidents, he's done the things we've asked him to do. He's handled the consequences that he had, and he's moved back on campus, he's around his teammates. He's at every work out. He's doing the things we asked him to do and all those guys are.You talk about winning the team, I don't think that's just happened over the summer. I think that's still part of the process, not him, but all those guys, Blackman and Hockman, to win the entire team over, that's still a process, a work-in-progress.They are all doing a good job. Now, it's being able to win the team over doing those things, but all winning them over by making plays on the football field, and now they get an opportunity to do that starting tomorrow.

Q. As far as moving him back on campus, was that something you suggested or something he did on his own?

COACH WILLIE TAGGART: That's something he wanted to do.I think he realized, again, how important that is, after we constantly talk about how important it is that he win his teammates back and he be the guy that the guys want to play for. I think that's so important for whomever plays the quarterback position, is they got to get the guys around them want to play for them, and it's hard to do that if you're not around the guys.But you see them all the time, the guys joking and laughing. It's a great sight to see for me personally to see those guys around each other and laughing and joking because that's what we want.

Q. Does the foundation that you laid in the spring maybe allow you to approach this group of practices differently and maybe not spend as much time on the basics of what you want to do?

COACH WILLIE TAGGART: Well, I think it helps us understand what we're doing better. You know, I'm looking forward to these practices being a lot sharper than what they were in the spring.You know, looking forward to our guys going out and executing things and not have to do a lot of re-dos. But we are going to go through some of the same things we went through the spring.I think it's important that we go over those same things again so our guys can, again, have a great understanding of what we're doing and how we're doing it and probably the most important thing is why we do it.You know, we're re-learning from spring ball over again, and we think that's going to help our guys understand what we're doing a lot better, and then again, our freshmen, they can learn from what we did in the spring.

Q. Is there a date you want to have a decision made by for the quarterback or will you wait till final practice?

COACH WILLIE TAGGART: Yeah, I'd like to have one -- I'd like to have it decided before Labor Day. That's the plan.But again, we haven't set no time, no date or time. I think our players got the date and time, you know, when they decide to separate themselves and make it a no-brainer, is when we'll make that decision.So it's going to be pretty cool to watch them go do their thing.

Q. When did you first -- it's awkward because he's in the room, but when did you first hear of [offensive coordinator] Walt Bell, and what made the ultimate decision for you to hire him

COACH WILLIE TAGGART: When I first heard of Walt Bell, I think it was the first game of the season. I was able to watch that game, and they [Maryland] played Texas. Watched what they did -- unfortunately lost his quarterbacks, but watched what they did against Texas was pretty interesting, and not only to watch that but to see some of the same things we were doing was pretty cool.So when it came time to hire the offensive coordinator, just try to find some similarities, someone that's similar to the things that we're doing, someone that believe in what we're doing and someone that really want to be here.You know, and probably the most important thing for me is someone that was going to be a great mentor to our quarterbacks and to our offense, and got on the phone with Walt, chatted with Walt, really impressed with Walt.And came down and interviewed, and think we all -- whoever was in the room -- I don't think we had our entire staff there yet. But whoever was in the room, I think we all was impressed with him and felt like he'll be a good fit for what we were doing.

Q. How did the dynamic work in the spring? What will his role be?

COACH WILLIE TAGGART: He's quarterback coach and offensive coordinator. He's coordinating the offense and making sure things mesh together.Walt and I work really close throughout the week and making sure we're on the same page with things. He helps the rest of the offensive coaches, the things they have got to make done, to make sure he can coordinate everything and go right the way that we want it to, but he's coordinating and making sure everything is in place and making sure the plays that I like to call, they are on there, we practice them and we do it the way we want to do it.And then on Saturdays, I'm going to call the plays. And I'm sure there will be times, "Walt, I need a play."And Walt, "Got ya, Coach."There will be a time, "Hey, give me one of your best running plays." He's going to give it to me.There's going to be a lot of times where I lean heavily on those guys calling plays. I think that's part of it, too. These guys work tirelessly all week long, we all do, and there's times where I might get stuck on a series and need a play.So I'm going to lean on those guys then. I think when you're running the offense and there's an up-tempo, it's tough to have a lot of voices because of calling it and the tempo standpoint.I need somebody. I lean on those guys.

Q. You talked about Mickey Andrews already, but with Frank Beamer and Bobby Bowden coming back as honorary captains, how important is it to keep those guys close and integrate them into what you're doing every day?

COACH WILLIE TAGGART: Those guys made Florida State what it is today and why we all are crazy about Florida State is the work that they put in. I think it's important for our players to understand that. You think about these guys, a lot of them wasn't even born when we were doing some of those things.So it's really important for me, for our guys, to understand guys that came before them, the coaches that came before them and guys that kind of made it to what it is today. I think when they understand that, then it means more to them when they wake up in the morning to come represent Florida State university.They understand there's a standard and there's a way that you're supposed to be, and I need our football team to understand that. I think having guys that's around and done it and was a part of it was a good way to doing that, and I think they deserve it.

Q. Do they know how big Mickey Andrews was when you made that announcement?COACH

WILLIE TAGGART: I don't think our players necessarily know as much. I think the parents know, and I think some of the parents let them know.I will tell you this: When by the time we get through training camp, our players are going to know a lot more about Florida State universe city and they are going to know a lot more about our past and the guys that came before them, because each night, they are going to learn something different and they are going to learn something, again, about guys that came before them.That's important to me, and it's a perfect time during training camp that they learn that and understand that. Being a Nole is special, and so we've got to make sure we keep continuing to make it special.

Q. We last saw your team in the spring, a little thin on the offensive line. How is that unit health-wise right now?

COACH WILLIE TAGGART: My man, Derrick Kelly, a little banged up a little bit but he'll be back. He'll probably be limited here as we start off.But everyone else will be out there practicing and ready to go, and I can't wait to see some of these guys. Didn't get a chance to see them in the spring.Really, really excited about that, and I'm really excited to see how much improvement of the guys that practiced in the spring, how much improvement they made. I think that's really important is that those guys continued to get better, as well, and as we go through training camp, it's going to be crucial that we develop some depth on the offensive line.

Q. With Marvin Wilson and Nyqwan Murray, what are their statuses heading into fall camp

COACH WILLIE TAGGART: Those guys will be limited. You won't see them the first part of training camp, but I think as we get towards the end in training camp, you'll see those guys out there practicing with us.

Q. The off-campus practices --

COACH WILLIE TAGGART: You trying to get me in trouble.

Q. I know you might not have -- you won't know how much it will cost until after you go, but ballpark figure, is that something -- what you can spend, close to $300,000, $350,000 almost -- do you have a ballpark figure how much it might cost?

COACH WILLIE TAGGART: I doubt if we're spending that much money on it. No, I just want to make sure they got a practice field and some hashmarks and numbers on it and a goal post.

Q. So no food?

COACH WILLIE TAGGART: We got some oranges down there. We get some oranges and stuff.

Q. With the VT game, the coaching staff largely new, but the core group of players, same that's been here. How much does it help the coaching staff that you have guys that have played in really high-profile games in week one and know how to be ready for that?

COACH WILLIE TAGGART: I think it helps that guys have played in big-time games like this. The hype, it helps; guys understand the hype. I don't think it's necessarily going to help us win the ballgame, but understanding the hype that surrounded it all.The thing we've got to do is understand, again, the outcome didn't happen the way we wanted it to this past year when we did it, and here we go again with a big-time game. We've got to make sure that we come out on the other end of that. I think that was a tone-setter for last year, and we didn't handle it the right way.It's so important we learn from our mistakes and make sure we're practicing and doing the things we can to be ready for a really good Virginia Tech football team on Labor Day.

Q. In terms of the scholarship players in spring, are you expecting everybody to carry over in the fall or is there any attrition?

COACH WILLIE TAGGART: I think we have one guy left, he's no longer with us anymore. But other than that, I can't think of anybody that's gone. It's a good thing. Really good thing.

Q. Can you expand on that thought of teaching the players a little bit more about the history of Florida State Football, kind of like the methods that you will use and are there any moments that stick out in your mind that you have to teach?

COACH WILLIE TAGGART: One thing I'm planning on doing through training camp is each night this first week, our guys are going to see parts of ‘The Bowden Dynasty’. I think watching that movie, it will tell you pretty much everything about Florida State and how it started, and you feel good about yourself after watching that movie, about knowing the history and everything that happened here at Florida State.So that's one way, and continuing to have former players and coaches come in and speak with our guys -- I do think after watching the dynasty and our guys seeing those guys in action and playing, when they do come speak to us, they have a better understanding of who that person is and why we're all crazy about whoever it was.But we got to continue to do those things in order for them to understand what we're really wanting to do.

Q. From the spring, what progress did you see the offense in the tempo and in your experience, how long does it take for a group to get comfortable with something that's different that fast?

COACH WILLIE TAGGART: I think the big part of it, once they know what to do -- I don't think the tempo part of it's going to kill them. You know, I think in the spring, for them, trying to memorize the play and also go fast, I think that was big. That was new for them. I think now that they understand the tempo better, they understand the plays better.It makes it so much easier for them. And then after having the whole summer with Coach O. From a conditioning standpoint, it makes things a lot easier for them.So I think it all goes back to them just understanding their jobs and what they supposed to do, and the tempo part of it just come because that's the way we practice. Again, we're not trying to get 100 plays or anything like that, but we're dictating the tempo when we want to, so our guys understand that, as well.

Q. Hear you're moving along pretty will with the progress with the football complex, how is that, and why do you feel like you need to have a state-of-the-art facility?

COACH WILLIE TAGGART: Yeah, I'm happy with where we're at.Again, it speaks volumes to our leadership here and our administration and their vision to making sure that our student athlete have the best of the best. You know, we have high expectations here at Florida State, and with those high expectations, we've got to make sure we're giving our student athletes the best that they can have to live up to those expectation, or it wouldn't be fair to them.I think it's very important to make sure that they have the very best of whatever it is they need to be successful because that's what we expect out of them, the very best, and that's what we want to be.So they go hand-in-hand. You want to be the best, give them the best, and then it all marries up with the expectations.

Q. You spoke about Coach Bell a little bit. Can you talk about Coach [Harlon] Barnett? Obviously you knew what he had done before, but then after seeing the spring and some of the off-season, how have you thought about the job he's doing?

COACH WILLIE TAGGART: I think Coach Barnett is doing a really, really good job with our defense, with our defensive coaches, with our players. They just go hand-in-hand with what I said from day one about lethal simplicity.The way he teaches and coaches over there is the same way we do on the offensive side of the ball, where it's simple and allows guys to play fast.I've been really, really impressed with how close our defensive staff have come together so quick and they seem like -- I mean, when you see those guys or you walk by the meeting room or you see them out, that they have been together forever.They are just having fun with one another. I think that's critical. That's very important, and I think that makes a huge difference when you're talking about putting staff together and coming together and our players seeing that, as well. You know, we try to get our players together and I think it's important that they see us all together.I think first and foremost, that's been impressive just how those guys have come together, so when they are together, it's easier to go sell the vision and teach it to our guys, and you see our guys are buying into it.They are up there all summer long studying football, and to me, because of the leadership of Coach Barnett and the plan he put in place for these kids to study and learn football, and they are happy doing it. A big part of it is because it's simple and they can just play.Been very, very impressed with Coach Barnett and what he's doing on that side of the ball, and I think it's going to pay big dividends for us.

Q. Obviously you have a camp in front of you and you need to focus on that, and you've coached the spring game, but have you allowed yourself to envision what it's going to be like running out of the tunnel for real against Virginia Tech and what thoughts you have, and how excited are you for that?

COACH WILLIE TAGGART: I ain't excited yet, but it's going to get there. I've thought about it plenty of times when we walk out there with recruits and all. I'm kind of like the recruits, I envisioned myself coming out here, too, and the fans are there, but that's about it.I haven't really gotten that far to the Virginia Tech game. Just really excited about tomorrow. Really excited about the meeting tonight, our first meeting back together. Just try to stay in the moment, and know when that day do come, it's going to be fun and it's going to be exciting.It's going to be a lot of emotion, but it's going to be go-time. We have to make sure that everything we do from now, tonight's meeting and to that game, we're doing everything to prepare us to go out and play the very best game that Florida State university can play.Appreciate y'all. Look forward to seeing you all through the rest of training camp and the year.