Warchant TV Wrap: ‘Noles fall 38-22 in tale of two halves
Florida State was without its dynamic quarterback, playmaking wide receiver and several other players during Saturday’s 38-22 loss at N.C. State.
Our Ira Schoffel and Corey Clark talk about Chubba Purdy's performance and the play of the defense in a season with fluctuating expectations.
