 FSU showes glimpses in second half of loss to NC State
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-15 01:17:53 -0600') }} football Edit

Warchant TV Wrap: ‘Noles fall 38-22 in tale of two halves

Warchant Staff
Warchant.com

Florida State was without its dynamic quarterback, playmaking wide receiver and several other players during Saturday’s 38-22 loss at N.C. State.

Our Ira Schoffel and Corey Clark talk about Chubba Purdy's performance and the play of the defense in a season with fluctuating expectations.

