Warchant TV Wrap: Poppin' bottles, breaking down FSU's first win
After waiting until October to cover the Florida State football team's first win of the 2021 season, our Corey Clark and Ira Schoffel got a little loose during their postgame wrap video.
Come for the champagne celebration, but stay for the analysis of the Seminoles' 33-30 win over Syracuse.
Don't miss out on any of our great FSU Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council