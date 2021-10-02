 Breaking down the FSU football team's 33-30 win over Syracuse
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-02 23:25:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Warchant TV Wrap: Poppin' bottles, breaking down FSU's first win

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
Director of Digital Media
@AslanHodges

After waiting until October to cover the Florida State football team's first win of the 2021 season, our Corey Clark and Ira Schoffel got a little loose during their postgame wrap video.

Come for the champagne celebration, but stay for the analysis of the Seminoles' 33-30 win over Syracuse.

Don't miss out on any of our great FSU Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}