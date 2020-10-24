Senior writer Corey Clark was on location in Louisville for the Florida State football team's 48-16 loss to the Cardinals on Saturday, and after the game, he broke down the Seminoles' poor performance with managing editor Ira Schoffel.

Watch below as they discuss what is wrong with the FSU defense, how Jordan Travis' health might have impacted the offense, what Mike Norvell needs to do with this team moving forward, and more.

