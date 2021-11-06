Warchant Wrap: Corey and Ira break down FSU's loss to Wolfpack
Warchant managing editor Ira Schoffel and senior writer Corey Clark discuss the Florida State football team's 28-14 loss Saturday to visiting N.C. State.
They break down what went wrong on offense, how the team was affected by an illness that spread throughout campus this week, some key decisions and more.
