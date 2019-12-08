Warchant's Gene Williams, Ira Schoffel and Corey Clark share their first thoughts of FSU's hire of Mike Norvell following his introductory press conference Sunday.

Sustained success despite coaching turnover at Memphis, his reputation in the coaching community and an eye for organization are some of the standout factors gleaned from Sunday's presser.

