 Breaking down FSU's 30-20 loss Saturday at Clemson
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-30 20:29:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Warchant Wrap: Tackling the good, bad and ugly from FSU loss at Clemson

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
Director of Digital Media
@AslanHodges

CLEMSON, S.C. -- The Florida State football team threw a scare into Clemson at Death Valley on Saturday, but the Seminoles made too many mistakes down the stretch and ended up on the wrong side of a 30-20 defeat.

After the game, our Corey Clark and Ira Schoffel recapped the highs and lows from the field at Clemson's Memorial Stadium.

***Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial***

Stay connected with Warchant.com for continuing coverage from Clemson.

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}