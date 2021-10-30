Warchant Wrap: Tackling the good, bad and ugly from FSU loss at Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. -- The Florida State football team threw a scare into Clemson at Death Valley on Saturday, but the Seminoles made too many mistakes down the stretch and ended up on the wrong side of a 30-20 defeat.

After the game, our Corey Clark and Ira Schoffel recapped the highs and lows from the field at Clemson's Memorial Stadium.

