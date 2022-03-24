Ward gives insight into the new running backs on FSU football roster

"It allows me to work on my weaknesses, which is leadership," Ward said. "Taking the time this spring to be a leader to the young guys, telling them to come with me, work with me."

Now, with Jashaun Corbin gone to the NFL, Ward is the veteran presence in the backfield for the Seminoles.

The redshirt sophomore is coming off a breakout season in 2021, where he rushed for 515 yards and four touchdowns on 81 carries — his average of 6.4 yards per carry led the ACC. He also caught 21 passes for another 185 yards and a score.

This is only his second season as a scholarship running back at Florida State, but Treshaun Ward is no doubt the elder statesman of the position room.

As Ward admitted, it's not something that's been a strength of his in the past. It's not something he was overly focused on before.

But now, with him being the likely starter, and with a bunch of new and inexperienced faces around him, it's on him to set the tone for the room.

He's trying to embrace it.

Through the first five days of spring, Ward has noticeably been working with his teammates and giving them pointers, tips and suggestions whenever he can during a practice.

"I'm not really a vocal leader, I like lead by example," Ward said. "So, doing something I'm not really comfortable with is going to help me be in the leadership that I should be and the leader that I want to be."

As for those new teammates?

Ward had a lot of positive things to say about the new faces in the running back room, starting with Oregon transfer Trey Benson.

"You could see it today; he took like a good 70- or 60-yard run with that explosiveness," Ward said after Tuesday's practice. "He's strong. That kid knows how to ball. He knows how to ball. That's what you get from Trey Benson."

The only incoming freshman in the room is Rodney Hill from Statesboro, Ga.

The early enrollee has had quite a few flashes in 7-on-7 drills so far this spring and certainly looks like he could be a factor on the depth chart sooner than later.

"I like how he just comes to work every day," Ward said of his younger teammate. "Maybe he'll mess up one day, but he'll come back to work, get right back up and do the next rep. He's fast, strong, he's just got to trust himself. But I like how he comes to practice though."

Ward wasn't asked about returners Lawrance Toafili and D.J. Williams, but he was asked about another intriguing player at the position. Corey Wren hasn't been able to find a home on the FSU offense his first two years on campus, bouncing between tailback and receiver.

Now, the Louisiana speedster has been moved to running back full-time. And while he's certainly not challenging Ward for a starting role, he's making some real progress at the position.

"He's making some huge strides," Ward said. "Last year he was a little hesitant, he was still trying to get back into the work and stuff. But seeing him this spring, he's starting to trust himself."

With Ward and Toafili both returning from last year, and with the additions of Benson and Hill, there is going to be a fierce competition for carries on the Seminoles' team this fall.

Ward is the known commodity. He's the player that averaged over 6 yards per carry a season ago. And he figures to get his fair share of touches.

But those other guys want and need them, too.

Ward doesn't foresee that being an issue at all.

"Everybody doesn't care like who gets the shine," Ward said. "If you see me, I'll be running down the field when L.T. or Tre scores. I just like to support my guys, and everybody gets their share in the running back room."

