"I realized my heart is still with Florida State," Warner posted on Instagram.

Warner said he made the decision after, "deep soul searching" during the holiday break.

Senior defensive end/linebacker Leonard Warner, who jumped into the portal in December with the intent of playing his final season at another school, announced on Monday that he is returning to the Seminoles in 2021.

But this one was more of a reunion than an acquisition.

The Florida State football team picked up another college veteran from the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.

Warner, a former four-star recruit from Georgia, played linebacker for most of his first four years at FSU but switched to defensive end midway through the 2020 campaign. He is expected to compete at the "Fox" defensive end position manned this past season by Janarius Robinson, who is leaving for the NFL.

While playing inside and outside linebacker, Warner was credited with 57 tackles as a junior and 38 as a sophomore. But he recorded just 12 tackles this past season as his playing time diminished under head coach Mike Norvell and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller.

At the coaches' request, Warner played the final few games at defensive end and showed some improvement, according to Pro Football Focus grades.

He didn't play in the season finale against Duke, but his overall defensive grades in the Pitt and N.C. State games were 67.9 and 70.2 -- his highest two grades of the season by far. His best grade at linebacker was a 62.5 against FCS opponent Jacksonville State.

In fact, Warner didn't exceed either of those two grades in any game during the 2019 season either; he did accomplish the feat four times in 2018.

"I'm looking forward to spending my final year of eligibility here with my teammates continuing to climb and develop with Coach Norvell, Coach Fuller and the rest of the staff," Warner wrote in his Intagram post.

When it comes to true transfer portal additions, FSU already has landed commitments from former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton, former Georgia LB/DE Jermaine Johnson, former Arkansas defensive back Jarques McClellion and former Kansas wide receiver Andrew Parchment.

