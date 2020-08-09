Washington started three games last year for the Seminoles -- against Miami, Syracuse and Boston College.

He wasn't dominant by any means, but he showed flashes of potential. And maybe more importantly, he proved to himself that he could handle the college game as he goes into his second season on campus.

"It just gives me experience," Washington said. "I can see things slower. I'm able to play without the nerves. The first-game jitters are gone, so it's now just go out and play."

Florida State's current coaches weren't here when Washington got that experience, but they have seen the film. What they observed was a 6-foot-4, 300-pound freshman with gobs of potential but plenty to learn.

The good news, they say, is he is very eager to do just that.

"Those four games, they were really good for him," Norvell said. "They gave him an opportunity to get that experience. He was able to kind of see the speed of the game -- there were some things that were probably a little fast for him at that time. But he showed really good flashes as a freshman.

"I've been really pleased with his first three days. He's still continuing to gain confidence in what we're asking him to do. A lot of new language, new expectations. But his athleticism is something that's really impressive. And I think he's got a very high ceiling for the type of player that he can be. ... I like where he's at right now."

Washington's teammates have been impressed as well.