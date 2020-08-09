Washington hoping to solidify left tackle spot for Florida State football
He has only played in four games in his college career. And he's coming off of shoulder surgery.
But redshirt freshman Darius Washington could wind up being one of the most important players on the Florida State offense this fall.
The Pensacola native is trying to hold down the starting left tackle spot on the offensive line as the Seminoles try to finally put together a capable unit up front.
"My shoulder is doing great," Washington said after Sunday's first full-contact practice. "I feel comfortable being back out there with the team. ... Everything was full go for the first day of full pads. I was just ready to get back to contact.
"It just felt good to get back to actual physical contact again."
Washington started three games last year for the Seminoles -- against Miami, Syracuse and Boston College.
He wasn't dominant by any means, but he showed flashes of potential. And maybe more importantly, he proved to himself that he could handle the college game as he goes into his second season on campus.
"It just gives me experience," Washington said. "I can see things slower. I'm able to play without the nerves. The first-game jitters are gone, so it's now just go out and play."
Florida State's current coaches weren't here when Washington got that experience, but they have seen the film. What they observed was a 6-foot-4, 300-pound freshman with gobs of potential but plenty to learn.
The good news, they say, is he is very eager to do just that.
"Those four games, they were really good for him," Norvell said. "They gave him an opportunity to get that experience. He was able to kind of see the speed of the game -- there were some things that were probably a little fast for him at that time. But he showed really good flashes as a freshman.
"I've been really pleased with his first three days. He's still continuing to gain confidence in what we're asking him to do. A lot of new language, new expectations. But his athleticism is something that's really impressive. And I think he's got a very high ceiling for the type of player that he can be. ... I like where he's at right now."
Washington's teammates have been impressed as well.
