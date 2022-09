Florida State received a huge commitment from 2023 in Manteca (Calif.) linebacker Blake Nichelson. Mike Norvell and his staff's hot start reels in a big fish.

Pat Burnham and Charles Fishbein break down what this means for the Seminoles and how FSU got it done. They also welcome new Osceola recruiting writer Cade Stransky, who has an update on 2024 QB Anthony Walter and Toccofah Lewis.