Warchant - WATCH: FSU commit Jackson West interview

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Rivals.com spent time in northern Alabama this week and Florida State commit Jackson West was one prospect when visited. He is an impressive 6-foot-4, 230 pound tight end out of Huntsville High that is on track to graduate in December, then enroll at Florida State in January.

There are a few schools still recruiting him, so he talks about his commitment status, what his strengths are as a tight end, what he sees in Florida State this season and more in this interview.