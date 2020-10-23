 Warchant - WATCH: FSU commit Jackson West interview
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-23 08:08:16 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: FSU commit Jackson West interview

Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@ChadSimmons_
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Rivals.com spent time in northern Alabama this week and Florida State commit Jackson West was one prospect when visited. He is an impressive 6-foot-4, 230 pound tight end out of Huntsville High that is on track to graduate in December, then enroll at Florida State in January.

There are a few schools still recruiting him, so he talks about his commitment status, what his strengths are as a tight end, what he sees in Florida State this season and more in this interview.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FLORIDA STATE FANS AT WARCHANT.COM

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}