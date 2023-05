The Osceola's Jerry Kutz and Patrick Burnham traveled to watch Colquitt County tight end Landen Thomas in his spring game and we've compiled their video highlights. Also, analysis of the FSU commitment from Patrick and Charles Fishbein.

Burnham: "As a player Thomas is extremely talented and versatile. Thomas can line up as a unit tight end or as a slot receiver and even as a fullback/H-back. He has excellent size and length and is very athletic. He has excellent speed, very good hands and can run with the ball after the catch. There isn't much you don't like when you watch his highlight tape are see him in-person. He will need to improve his lower body strength to become a better blocker, but he is a willing blocker. He does a very good job of walling off defenders vs. zone coverage and linebackers and safeties have a hard time running with him vs. man coverage. He certainly has the potential to be a very big weapon in the FSU offense, especially when he will be surrounded by other high quality skill players."

Fishbein: "Thomas is one of the top tight ends in the country. He is the new breed of tight end that you can line up wide as a receiver or put him next to the tackle to block. He has very good hands. He is able to go up and snatch the ball out of the air. We like how well his body control is. He can adjust to poorly thrown passes and come down with the football. He is one of the most complete players at his position. Thomas is as close to a can't miss prospect that you will find. We expect him to be able to play right away."