Mike Norvell discusses how the Seminoles have prepared for the Orange Bowl, the frustration he still has with the College Football Playoff, players' decisions ahead on the NFL draft and more.

(On the CFP's decision) "It’s been challenging. You basically got 12 hours to celebrate what was an unbelievable accomplishment for this team. Then you had to learn how to work through disappointment, hurt, frustration, anger, every bit of it. And you’re 18- to 22-year-old kids and a 42-year-old coach. It’s hard.

"But at the end of the day you control the things that you can control. We did everything that we needed to do to win 13 games this season. Now we get an opportunity to go get better.

"You can’t just be good when it sounds good. For a group of young men that are having to work through that, it’s probably been the most challenging couple weeks of coaching I’ve ever hard. It is our reality. You work through it and you go push and get better."

(On bowl practices) "I’m proud of the guys for what I’ve seen this week. We’re introducing more of Georgia and getting into game plan for what’s ahead. But it still comes down to the little things, our execution, our communication, being able to go apply the things we’re learning in the meeting room and work to apply it out there on the practice field."