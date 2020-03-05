News More News
football

WATCH: Travis Hunter opens up about his commitment to FSU

Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
SUWANEE, Ga.Travis Hunter is on the back-end of his sophomore year at Collins Hill High, but his recruitment may already be over.

The 6-foot-1, 180 pound cornerback in the 2022 class had a list of offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Oklahoma.

But after visits to Tallahassee on Monday and Tuesday, Hunter committed to Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles.

He takes you through his decision and why he knew before the visit that Florida State was where he wanted to be.

