Jamir Watkins scores 30 points as FSU defeats Rice, improves to 2-0

Florida State's showed off its defense early. The second half wasn't nearly as crisp, but the Seminoles had too much firepower.

Jamir Watkins scored 30 points, six rebounds and three steals as FSU jumped out to an early lead and made it hold, finishing off Rice 73-65 on Saturday night.

The senior shot 7 of 14 shooting from the floor and 14 of 22 from the free-throw line. Had he made a few more free-throw attempts, Watkins could have challenged his career-high of 34 points.

Junior-college transfer Malique Ewin struggled early but had all 11 points in the second half. Ewin shot 4 of 11 from the floor. He added seven rebounds, five in the second half.

Taylor Bowen had six points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Justin Thomas had eight points off the bench for FSU. Thomas shot 2 of 5 from beyond the arc.

FSU (2-0) finished with nine steals and seven blocks. The Seminoles scored 23 points off turnovers.

One sore spot: Rice outrebounded FSU 39-36. The Owls pulled down 14 offensive rebounds.

The Seminoles shot 23 of 54 (42.6 percent), but they made just 5 of 19 (26.3 percent) of their 3-pointers.

Alem Huseinovic led Rice with 14 points.