There were other attributes mentioned as well. Toughness, durability, explosiveness, balance. But the one quality mentioned the most -- the one that has shined through in Webb's first season in Tallahassee -- was the one they can't seem to stop talking about.

"He's had a lot of big runs," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "He's been very productive with the ball in his hands. But my favorite thing to do is watch No. 8 when he doesn't have the ball in his hands -- when he's asked to protect, when he's asked to be a lead blocker. Just all aspects of his game.

"He is just a true competitor."

Webb has rushed for 262 yards and three touchdowns on 48 attempts, but he has really come on in the last three weeks. He ran for 39 yards on 13 carries against Georgia Tech and then didn't play vs. Miami.

But starting with the Jacksonville State game, Webb has rushed for 55 yards against the Gamecocks, 59 yards vs. Notre Dame, and then he had his breakout, 109-yard effort against North Carolina.

Webb's rise in production has coincided with Jordan Travis taking over at quarterback. Webb had 15 carries for 45 yards before Travis took over the offense, and he's had 217 yards on 33 carries since.

That's not a coincidence. Travis' running ability prevents opposing defenses from locking in on the tailbacks.