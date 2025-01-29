Wednesday recruiting notes: Two 4-stars offered, in-school visits, updates

FSU coaches are back on the road this week making in-school and in-home visits with prospects across the state and country. Here is a look at the latest prospects FSU has offered over the last two days.
We also have information on who the FSU staff made in-schools visits with and other updates regarding key FSU prospects from the 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes.
2026 offers
Jones, a four-star cornerback prospect, was offered by FSU on Wednesday. He plans to visit FSU during the Seminoles spring practice period. The other schools that stand out to Jones at this point are Louisville, Miami, Georgia Tech and Florida. He plans to visit them all later this spring.
Womack, a four-star cornerback prospect, was offered by FSU on Wednesday. His list of offers includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, Ole Miss, Ohio State and Oregon. He also has offers from and taken unofficial visits to Mississippi State, Notre Dame and Tennessee.
2027 offers
Other offers include App. State, Charlotte, ECU, GT, Liberty, Louisville, Miami, UNC and WVU.
Jones was offered by FSU on Wednesday. He also has offers from Louisville, NC State and UCF.
Williams was offered by FSU on Wednesday. He also offers from Colorado, Buffalo, FAU, FIU and Wake Forest.
2028 offers
Tuesday, Wednesday in-school visits
Updates
Sharp plans to take an official visit to Florida State on the weekend of June 7.